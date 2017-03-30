LeBron moves up scoring list, but Cavs fall to Bulls
LeBron moves up scoring list, but Cavs fall to Bulls LeBron passed Shaq for seventh on the all-time list, but Cleveland lost its fifth in seven games. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oF5AIU LeBron James scored 26 points to move past Shaquille O'Neal for seventh place on the NBA all-time scoring list.
