Leafs fall just short against Blackhawks in OT; Matthews breaks drought in defeat
The Toronto Maple Leafs came up just short of a big win over one of the NHL's top teams. Ryan Hartman scored the winner with 17 seconds left in overtime as the Chicago Blackhawks downed the Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Information Builders is leading York Region...
|16 min
|Trampy
|24
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|26 min
|ThisPhartzz
|32,797
|Ex-'Most Interesting Man' to help judge best be...
|3 hr
|Bought phartz
|2
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|7 hr
|SkyPhartx
|2
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|21 hr
|MorePhartz
|2
|Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t...
|22 hr
|ItsPhartz
|2
|West Virginia rattles, then rolls past Notre Da...
|22 hr
|HornPhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC