Lalas: LA Galaxy have held talks with Manchester United striker Ibrahimovic

Los Angeles Galaxy have had "conversations" with Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic over a summer move, according to the Major League Soccer club's former general manager Alexi Lalas. Ibrahimovic has been in fine form since arriving at Old Trafford on a free transfer from Paris St Germain at the start of the season, notching 26 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.