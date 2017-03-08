Lalas: LA Galaxy have held talks with...

Lalas: LA Galaxy have held talks with Manchester United striker Ibrahimovic

Los Angeles Galaxy have had "conversations" with Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic over a summer move, according to the Major League Soccer club's former general manager Alexi Lalas. Ibrahimovic has been in fine form since arriving at Old Trafford on a free transfer from Paris St Germain at the start of the season, notching 26 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils.

