Ladd scores in OT and Islanders top Canucks 4-3
Andrew Ladd scored at 1:33 of overtime and the New York Islanders defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Thursday night. Calvin de Haan fed Ladd in the extra period for a tap-in winner after the Canucks had a couple of chances at the other end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asclera Injection
|5 hr
|SeePhart
|2
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|7 hr
|Light Phart
|101
|Comeback could spark Barcelona baby boom, says ...
|8 hr
|CouldPhartse
|2
|Family Offers $6,000 Reward In Unsolved 2016 Do...
|8 hr
|OffersPhart
|2
|New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your...
|9 hr
|GivenPharrt
|2
|Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f...
|10 hr
|Such Phart
|4
|Ravens Cut Elvis Dumervil
|15 hr
|RavensPhartx
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC