Ladd scores in OT and Islanders top Canucks 4-3

Andrew Ladd scored at 1:33 of overtime and the New York Islanders defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Thursday night. Calvin de Haan fed Ladd in the extra period for a tap-in winner after the Canucks had a couple of chances at the other end.

