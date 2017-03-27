Lack Leaves on Stretcher; Carolina falls to Red Wings
Andreas Athanasiou crashed into Eddie Lack as he scored in overtime Monday night, giving the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over Carolina on a play that left the Hurricanes goalie with a frightening injury. Lack remained down for several minutes before he was taken off on a stretcher, with both teams remaining on the ice and forming a semicircle to watch him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swim Ontario honours Bassett for longtime volun... (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Diving in to help
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|DelusionalPhartzz
|32,828
|LSGTPA 2017 Schedule
|14 hr
|LonePhartsz
|2
|Make Extra Cash From Just Watching Sports!
|17 hr
|HavePhartt
|2
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|18 hr
|Night Phartz
|2
|An abducted 11-month-old may be in extreme danger
|Sun
|ReadPhart
|2
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Sun
|JrPhartzz
|12
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC