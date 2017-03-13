LA Clippers take down under-strength Cavs in NBA
The Cavs rested big guns LeBron James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving and the Clippers ran riot as a result, with Blake Griffin scoring 23 points. Curry scored 28 points, including six three-pointers, as the Warriors made it three wins on the bounce and a 55th of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Information Builders is leading York Region...
|16 min
|Trampy
|24
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|25 min
|ThisPhartzz
|32,797
|Ex-'Most Interesting Man' to help judge best be...
|3 hr
|Bought phartz
|2
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|7 hr
|SkyPhartx
|2
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|21 hr
|MorePhartz
|2
|Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t...
|22 hr
|ItsPhartz
|2
|West Virginia rattles, then rolls past Notre Da...
|22 hr
|HornPhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC