Kyrie Irving leads Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA play-off place
Kyrie Irving scored a whopping 46 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 125-120. Irving benefited from being rested on Saturday night, and put in a superb performance as the Cavs overturned an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to confirm their place in the NBA post-season.
