Kyrie Irving leads Cleveland Cavalier...

Kyrie Irving leads Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA play-off place

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Penarth Times

Kyrie Irving scored a whopping 46 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 125-120. Irving benefited from being rested on Saturday night, and put in a superb performance as the Cavs overturned an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to confirm their place in the NBA post-season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penarth Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... 15 min TheyPhartss 8
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... 4 hr Light Phartce 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 13 hr Still phart 32,799
News Refugees who once sought asylum in the US now f... 15 hr YesPhaarts 2
News How Information Builders is leading York Region... 15 hr Get Phartzz 27
News Ex-'Most Interesting Man' to help judge best be... 23 hr Bought phartz 2
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Sun SkyPhartx 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. South Korea
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,853 • Total comments across all topics: 279,685,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC