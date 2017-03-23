Konta cruises into Miami Open fourth round after comfortable win over Parmentier
Johanna Konta produced a much-improved performance to ease past Pauline Parmentier and book her place in the fourth round of the Miami Open. After struggling to see off qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich in a three-set marathon on Saturday, the British number one was given no such problems as she beat her French opponent 6-4 6-0.
