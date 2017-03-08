Kevin Pietersen left 'heartbroken' after killing of rhino in Paris zoo
Cricketer Kevin Pietersen said the killing of a rhino in a Paris zoo had left him heartbroken as he continued his campaign against the "destruction" of the species. The former England cricketer was speaking at an event to highlight a Kickstarter campaign aiming to raise A 100,000 for a book on rhinos.
