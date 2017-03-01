Keselowski steals Atlanta win after H...

Keselowski steals Atlanta win after Harvick caught speeding

11 hrs ago

Kevin Harvick ruined a dominating performance by going too fast on pit road Sunday, allowing Brad Keselowski to steal a NASCAR Monster Energy Cup victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Harvick seemed poised to win at Atlanta for the first time since his initial Cup victory in 2001, just three races after he stepped in following the death of Dale Earnhardt.

