Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evans at Indian Wells

Great Britain's Dan Evans was found wanting against fourth seed Kei Nishikori in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Almost four years have passed since Evans sprang a major shock when beating Nishikori in the US Open first round, but Sunday's clash between the pair offered no such upset.

