Kaepernick opts out of contract, becomes free agent
" Colin Kaepernick is a free agent after opting out of his San Francisco 49ers contract Friday. The six-year veteran quarterback who drew particular attention and headlines last season by not standing for the national anthem, met with new general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan before making the move.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aldershot's Zavitz back in the swim of things w...
|1 hr
|SwimPhartse
|2
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|10 hr
|Awesome Phart
|266
|Sergio Aguero keen to meet Manchester City to e...
|12 hr
|Meet phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|12 hr
|British phart
|1
|Chinese clubs only had eyes for Andy Carroll - ...
|12 hr
|Chinese phart
|1
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|13 hr
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Monessen Middle School Students Given 'Fifty Sh... (Feb '15)
|13 hr
|WonderPhartz
|53
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC