Kaepernick opts out of contract, becomes free agent

" Colin Kaepernick is a free agent after opting out of his San Francisco 49ers contract Friday. The six-year veteran quarterback who drew particular attention and headlines last season by not standing for the national anthem, met with new general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan before making the move.

