Jurgen Klopp plays down clown tag and focuses on addressing Liverpool's problems

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is not a clown who is laughing off his team's problems and ignoring the issues which need addressing. Monday's 3-1 defeat at Leicester was the Reds' fifth in the Premier League - all to bottom-half teams - and left the German and his players open to criticism about tactics, recruitment and attitude.

