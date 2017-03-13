Juan Mata on target as Manchester Uni...

Juan Mata on target as Manchester United reach Europa League quarter-finals

9 hrs ago

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Russia, Juan Mata scored the only goal of the return match when there were 20 minutes remaining. United dominated the first half without scoring but the second was more even and the hosts needed three fine stops from Sergio Romero to keep Rostov out.

