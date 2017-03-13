Juan Mata on target as Manchester United reach Europa League quarter-finals
After a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Russia, Juan Mata scored the only goal of the return match when there were 20 minutes remaining. United dominated the first half without scoring but the second was more even and the hosts needed three fine stops from Sergio Romero to keep Rostov out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Freepressseries.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|His Phart
|32,790
|Microsoft Offers Big Bug Bounty Program
|4 hr
|Micro Phart
|2
|GST Council approves key Bills
|10 hr
|BothPhartz
|2
|Man wanted in Canada for Amanda Todd case sente...
|10 hr
|ImPhartz
|2
|Vallejo man drowns in American Canyon quarry pond (Aug '10)
|16 hr
|Talking phartss
|9
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|17 hr
|Interview phartx
|16
|Remember The Athlete That Overcame Trump's Trav...
|17 hr
|Look phartx
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC