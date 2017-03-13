Jose Mourinho hits back at Chelsea supporters after - Judas' chants

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho told Chelsea supporters "Judas is number one" after Antonio Conte guided the Blues into the FA Cup semi-finals. N'Golo Kante's strike settled a bad-tempered contest 1-0 to set up a FA Cup semi-final with Tottenham for Conte's Premier League leaders, who could yet claim a double in the Italian's first season in charge.

