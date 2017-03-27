Jonathan Woodgate rejoins Middlesbrough as first team coach
Woodgate becomes the latest addition to Steve Agnew's coaching staff following the appointments of Joe Jordan and Paul Jenkins. "Jonathan is someone who we know very well, and who in turn knows this club inside and out," head coach Agnew told the official Middlesbrough website.
