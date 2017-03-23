Jonas Olsson quits West Brom to join ...

Jonas Olsson quits West Brom to join Swedish club Djurgarden

The 34-year-old would have been out of contract in the summer, but has reached a mutual agreement with Albion to terminate the remaining months of his deal so that he can sign for the Stockholm-based club in time for the start of the Swedish season next week. His departure brings to an end a nine-year stay at The Hawthorns in which he helped West Brom win promotion back to the Premier League.

