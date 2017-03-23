Jonas Olsson quits West Brom to join Swedish club Djurgarden
The 34-year-old would have been out of contract in the summer, but has reached a mutual agreement with Albion to terminate the remaining months of his deal so that he can sign for the Stockholm-based club in time for the start of the Swedish season next week. His departure brings to an end a nine-year stay at The Hawthorns in which he helped West Brom win promotion back to the Premier League.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 min
|Trojan
|32,813
|Top StorySpike Lee calls lack of suitors for Co...
|10 hr
|FishyPhart
|2
|Republic players James McClean and Shane Duffy ...
|13 hr
|Republic Phart
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|13 hr
|Players Phart
|1
|Bastian Schweinsteiger joins MLS side Chicago Fire
|13 hr
|Joins Phart
|1
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|23 hr
|WasPhart
|206
|Chicago should decriminalize fare evasion
|Wed
|ShouldPharrt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC