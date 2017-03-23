Jolyon Palmer unhappy with his car af...

Jolyon Palmer unhappy with his car after poor showing in Melbourne

Read more: South Wales Argus

A deeply frustrated Jolyon Palmer believes everything has conspired against him this weekend - and described his Renault as "awful" - after finishing last in qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix. Palmer, the 26-year-old from Sussex, is embarking on his second campaign in Formula One after defying the odds to secure another year with Renault.

