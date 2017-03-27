Johanna Konta - stayed in the present...

Johanna Konta - stayed in the present' as she books semi-final spot in Miami

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Knutsford Guardian

Johanna Konta did not let her mind wander to the past as she became the first British woman to make the semi-finals of the Miami Open. Konta produced a gritty 3-6 7-6 6-2 win over third seed Simona Halep to reach her third semi-final of 2017, though she was staring defeat in the face with Halep serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... 8 hr unveiled phart 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr WherePhart 32,834
News Tom Brady 'willing to play six or seven more ye... 11 hr Pants phartzz 6
News Raiders aren't welcome in Oakland for 2019 seas... 17 hr FinalPhartt 2
News Oakland Raiders Fans Rallying to Keep Team from... 20 hr Keep pharts 6
News Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende... 20 hr Remodeled phart 2
News Hillary Clintona s campaign is owning the Insta... (May '15) 20 hr Clintona phart 5
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,922,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC