Johanna Konta - stayed in the present' as she books semi-final spot in Miami
Johanna Konta did not let her mind wander to the past as she became the first British woman to make the semi-finals of the Miami Open. Konta produced a gritty 3-6 7-6 6-2 win over third seed Simona Halep to reach her third semi-final of 2017, though she was staring defeat in the face with Halep serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set.
