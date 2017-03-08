Jason Roy to keep attacking as Englan...

Jason Roy to keep attacking as England aim for series whitewash

Jason Roy has promised to keep pushing the boundaries for England as Eoin Morgan's tourists set their sights on a historic 3-0 series win in the West Indies. But one more victory in Barbados on Thursday, after back-to-back successes over their inexperienced hosts in Antigua, will set that record straight.

