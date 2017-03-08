Jason Roy to keep attacking as England aim for series whitewash
Jason Roy has promised to keep pushing the boundaries for England as Eoin Morgan's tourists set their sights on a historic 3-0 series win in the West Indies. But one more victory in Barbados on Thursday, after back-to-back successes over their inexperienced hosts in Antigua, will set that record straight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|2 hr
|WhatPhartt
|4
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|7 hr
|YouPharts
|7
|Hazard and Costa on target as Chelsea open up 1...
|12 hr
|OpenPhartx
|1
|'A real player's player' (May '10)
|12 hr
|AfPhartx
|9
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|12 hr
|MorePhartx
|2
|Hunter Caps Season with Third Player of the Wee...
|20 hr
|PlayerPhartz
|2
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Tue
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC