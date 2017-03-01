Jamie Murray lands doubles title in A...

Jamie Murray lands doubles title in Acapulco

Jamie Murray combined with Bruno Soares of Brazil to secure their first ATP doubles title of 2017 at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco. They beat John Isner and Feliciano Lopez 6-3 6-3 and it was the fourth title since the pair had teamed up last year.

