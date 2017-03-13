James has triple-double, Cavs beat Pistons 128-96
" LeBron James got his 52nd career triple-double and the Cleveland Cavaliers used a blazing start to overpower the Detroit Pistons 128-96 on Tuesday night. James picked up his 10th triple-double of the season and third in the last four games at the 3:45 mark of the third quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|HimPhartt
|32,783
|rattle in the topend
|12 hr
|Anyone Phart
|2
|Nike is set to launch 'Pro Hijab' for Muslim at...
|13 hr
|HavePhartz
|2
|After trolling Greensboro, Syracuse draws UNC G...
|13 hr
|KurdPhartz
|6
|lottery winner
|15 hr
|SavingPhartx
|2
|Briggs says he'll do right by daughter (Dec '07)
|18 hr
|RealPhartzz
|40
|Broken foot setback for Swansea defender Angel ...
|22 hr
|Foot pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC