James Harden helps Houston Rockets beat Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden racked up 38 points as the Houston Rockets ran out 117-112 winners against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA. The Cavaliers, who are top of the Eastern Conference, saw LeBron James score 30 points but it was in vain as Houston secured their second straight victory.

