Jackson gets rolling as Tar Heels top Tigers 103-64 in NCAAs
Justin Jackson broke out of a shooting slump with 21 points to help top-seeded North Carolina roll past Texas Southern 103-64 on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament's South Region. The Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year had made just 20 of 60 shots and 7 of 31 3-pointers in his last four games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Information Builders is leading York Region...
|7 hr
|Region Phart
|8
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|Are phart
|2,120
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|Next pharts
|32,793
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Fri
|Deserved Pharts
|2
|Microsoft Offers Big Bug Bounty Program
|Thu
|Micro Phart
|2
|GST Council approves key Bills
|Thu
|BothPhartz
|2
|Man wanted in Canada for Amanda Todd case sente...
|Thu
|ImPhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC