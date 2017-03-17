Jackson gets rolling as Tar Heels top Tigers 103-64 in NCAAs

Justin Jackson broke out of a shooting slump with 21 points to help top-seeded North Carolina roll past Texas Southern 103-64 on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament's South Region. The Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year had made just 20 of 60 shots and 7 of 31 3-pointers in his last four games.

