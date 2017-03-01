Isaiah Thomas stars as Boston Celtics edge Cleveland Cavaliers
Isaiah Thomas scored 31 points as the Boston Celtics posted a thrilling 103-99 NBA triumph over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The win overshadowed a seventh triple-double of the season for LeBron James, who finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, while Kyrie Irving added 28 points for Cleveland.
