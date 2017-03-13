Injury rules Peter Siddle out of Nottinghamshire spell
Peter Siddle has been forced to pull the plug on joining Nottinghamshire for the second successive year because of a persistent back injury. The Australian seamer signed a two-year deal with the county to be their overseas player ahead of the 2016 season but a stress fracture in his back ruled him out of the entire campaign.
