Injury rules Peter Siddle out of Nottinghamshire spell

15 hrs ago

Peter Siddle has been forced to pull the plug on joining Nottinghamshire for the second successive year because of a persistent back injury. The Australian seamer signed a two-year deal with the county to be their overseas player ahead of the 2016 season but a stress fracture in his back ruled him out of the entire campaign.

