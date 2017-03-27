Injuries mount for Everton as Funes M...

Injuries mount for Everton as Funes Mori becomes latest player to suffer blow

17 hrs ago

Everton were left counting the cost of another injury during the international break after Argentina defender Ramiro Funes Mori was carried off. The centre-back was shown holding his left knee as he left the pitch after only 36 minutes of Argentina's 2-0 defeat by Bolivia on Tuesday evening.

