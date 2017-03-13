Injuries leave England manager Gareth Southgate short of striking options
Handed the reins on a full-time basis after an impressive four-match temporary stint, the 46-year-old next week takes charge as Sam Allardyce's full-time successor for the first time. Wednesday's tough-looking friendly at world champions Germany kicks off the reign before Lithuania arrive at Wembley on Sunday, March 26 for a World Cup qualifier.
