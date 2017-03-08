Injured Jordan Henderson ruled out of England matches
The Liverpool captain is being hampered by a foot problem which has seen him miss successive Premier League matches against Leicester, Arsenal and Burnley, and the midfielder was seen walking with a limp after Sunday's 2-1 win over the Clarets at Anfield. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said Henderson would not be fit for next week's trip to Manchester City, nor would he be ready to join up with England for the friendly against Germany on March 22 and World Cup qualifier against Lithuania the following week.
