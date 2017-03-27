India stay as number one Test side wi...

India stay as number one Test side with series victory over Australia

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Droitwich Advertiser

India's thrilling series win over Australia has ensured Virat Kohli's team retain the International Cricket Council's Test mace. After completing an eight-wicket victory in the fourth Test in Dharamsala, to seal the series 2-1, India will remain number one in the ICC rankings at the cut-off date of April 1. They will therefore also win the table-toppers' prize of $1million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Claudio Bravo happy at Manchester City 2 hr Bravo Phartz 1
News Ward and Washington on-target as Northern Irela... 2 hr Ward Phartz 1
News No timescale put on Seamus Coleman's recovery f... 2 hr Recovery Phartz 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr WindPharts 32,830
News Swim Ontario honours Bassett for longtime volun... (Nov '09) 2 hr CitizensPharts 4
LSGTPA 2017 Schedule 19 hr LonePhartsz 2
Make Extra Cash From Just Watching Sports! 22 hr HavePhartt 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,224 • Total comments across all topics: 279,876,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC