India stay as number one Test side with series victory over Australia

India's thrilling series win over Australia has ensured Virat Kohli's team retain the International Cricket Council's Test mace. After completing an eight-wicket victory in the fourth Test in Dharamsala, to seal the series 2-1, India will remain number one in the ICC rankings at the cut-off date of April 1. They will therefore also win the table-toppers' prize of $1million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.