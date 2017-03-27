India stay as number one Test side with series victory over Australia
India's thrilling series win over Australia has ensured Virat Kohli's team retain the International Cricket Council's Test mace. After completing an eight-wicket victory in the fourth Test in Dharamsala, to seal the series 2-1, India will remain number one in the ICC rankings at the cut-off date of April 1. They will therefore also win the table-toppers' prize of $1million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Claudio Bravo happy at Manchester City
|2 hr
|Bravo Phartz
|1
|Ward and Washington on-target as Northern Irela...
|2 hr
|Ward Phartz
|1
|No timescale put on Seamus Coleman's recovery f...
|2 hr
|Recovery Phartz
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|WindPharts
|32,830
|Swim Ontario honours Bassett for longtime volun... (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|CitizensPharts
|4
|LSGTPA 2017 Schedule
|19 hr
|LonePhartsz
|2
|Make Extra Cash From Just Watching Sports!
|22 hr
|HavePhartt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC