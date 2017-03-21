In video: Rescue of man from River Trent
A police officer on duty at a Championship football match saved a man from drowning by leaping into a fast-flowing river. Pc James Patterson was helping with crowd control at the game between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday when colleagues received reports of a man falling into the nearby River Trent.
