In video: Rescue of man from River Trent

In video: Rescue of man from River Trent

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

A police officer on duty at a Championship football match saved a man from drowning by leaping into a fast-flowing river. Pc James Patterson was helping with crowd control at the game between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday when colleagues received reports of a man falling into the nearby River Trent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10) 13 min BearsPhart 296
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 59 min This phartss 32,809
News Red Dead Redemption is Getting Modded into Gta V 2 hr GettingPhart 2
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... 2 hr CouncilPhart 2
News Adkins' Basket At The Buzzer Forces OT as Morga... (Feb '09) 5 hr BuzzerPhart 4
News Muslims, get rid of these blood sucking leeches... 10 hr General Pharts 8
Top Ten Most Embarrassing Cowboys Moments. Mon TopPhartx 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,196 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC