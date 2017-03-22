Ilkay Gundogan hopes to return for Ma...

Ilkay Gundogan hopes to return for Manchester City in pre-season

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Milford Mercury

The German midfielder's impressive first campaign at City ended prematurely when he underwent surgery to repair cruciate ligament damage last December. Gundogan was one of manager Pep Guardiola's first signings when he joined the club in a A 20million deal from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 2 hr WasPhart 206
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr Sport phartz 32,812
News Chicago should decriminalize fare evasion 9 hr ShouldPharrt 2
News Man named in Brady jersey case sought autograph... 11 hr Man pharts 2
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) 13 hr BeenPharts 2,122
News Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10) Tue BearsPhart 296
News Red Dead Redemption is Getting Modded into Gta V Tue GettingPhart 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,643 • Total comments across all topics: 279,747,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC