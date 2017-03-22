Ilkay Gundogan hopes to return for Manchester City in pre-season
The German midfielder's impressive first campaign at City ended prematurely when he underwent surgery to repair cruciate ligament damage last December. Gundogan was one of manager Pep Guardiola's first signings when he joined the club in a A 20million deal from Borussia Dortmund last summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|2 hr
|WasPhart
|206
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Sport phartz
|32,812
|Chicago should decriminalize fare evasion
|9 hr
|ShouldPharrt
|2
|Man named in Brady jersey case sought autograph...
|11 hr
|Man pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|13 hr
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10)
|Tue
|BearsPhart
|296
|Red Dead Redemption is Getting Modded into Gta V
|Tue
|GettingPhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC