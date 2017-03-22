Iguana causes a racket at Miami Open ...

Iguana causes a racket at Miami Open for several minutes

Read more: Daily Herald

An iguana caused quite a racket during a professional tennis match at the Miami Open, perching atop a scoreboard and then scurrying across the court. The rather large reptile showed up at Court 1 midway through the final set of Jiri Vesely's 6-7 , 6-3, 7-5 victory over Tommy Haas on Wednesday, delaying play for several minutes.

Chicago, IL

