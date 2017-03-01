Ibrahimovic misses from spot as 10-man Bournemouth draw tetchy contest
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's failure from the spot could be compounded by a spell on the sidelines after 10-man Bournemouth secured a memorable 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. Ugly scenes and poor officiating overshadowed a thrilling lunchtime encounter as Marcos Rojo's first ever Premier League goal was cancelled out by Josh King's penalty as the first half ended chaotically.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|3 min
|Like phart
|267
|Former Fayette Resources worker alleges wrongfu... (Apr '12)
|10 min
|Termination phart
|3
|Eoin Morgan fires England to opening win over W...
|1 hr
|Opening phart
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|1 hr
|Sky phart
|1
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|4 hr
|Holding pharts
|4
|Cold Case Squad makes 3 murder arrests; more to... (Apr '13)
|8 hr
|PostedPhart
|23
|Monessen Middle School Students Given 'Fifty Sh... (Feb '15)
|8 hr
|ManipulatePhart
|55
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC