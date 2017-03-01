Ibrahimovic misses from spot as 10-ma...

Ibrahimovic misses from spot as 10-man Bournemouth draw tetchy contest

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's failure from the spot could be compounded by a spell on the sidelines after 10-man Bournemouth secured a memorable 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. Ugly scenes and poor officiating overshadowed a thrilling lunchtime encounter as Marcos Rojo's first ever Premier League goal was cancelled out by Josh King's penalty as the first half ended chaotically.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 3 min Like phart 267
News Former Fayette Resources worker alleges wrongfu... (Apr '12) 10 min Termination phart 3
News Eoin Morgan fires England to opening win over W... 1 hr Opening phart 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... 1 hr Sky phart 1
News NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom... 4 hr Holding pharts 4
News Cold Case Squad makes 3 murder arrests; more to... (Apr '13) 8 hr PostedPhart 23
News Monessen Middle School Students Given 'Fifty Sh... (Feb '15) 8 hr ManipulatePhart 55
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,084 • Total comments across all topics: 279,314,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC