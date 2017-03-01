Ibrahimovic misses from spot as 10-man Bournemouth draw tetchy contest

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's failure from the spot could be compounded by a spell on the sidelines after 10-man Bournemouth secured a memorable 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. Ugly scenes and poor officiating overshadowed a thrilling lunchtime encounter as Marcos Rojo's first ever Premier League goal was cancelled out by Josh King's penalty as the first half ended chaotically.

