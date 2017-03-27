Ian Bell eyeing England return as he targets making Ashes history
The Warwickshire captain is preparing for the start of the County Championship season with one eye on an international comeback. Bell, who has 118 Test caps, has not played for his country since failing to score in the second Test against Pakistan in November 2015, just a few months after winning his fifth Ashes series.
