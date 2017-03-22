Hugo Lloris says his - destiny is lin...

Hugo Lloris says his - destiny is linked' to Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

Hugo Lloris says his Tottenham future depends on Mauricio Pochettino but admits he could still be tempted away by one of Europe's top clubs. Lloris signed a new contract until 2022 in December as Spurs put their captain among the squad's top earners, second only to star striker Harry Kane.

