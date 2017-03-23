How Michael O'Neill has transformed Northern Ireland
The last time Norway visited Windsor Park five years ago Michael O'Neill was beginning a Northern Ireland tenure which would transform the country's fortunes. A 3-0 loss to the Norwegians in Belfast on leap year day in 2012 did not prove to be an indication of what was to come during O'Neill's reign, which has so far encompassed passage to the Euro 2016 knockout stages, a record 12-match unbeaten streak and a draw in Portugal.
