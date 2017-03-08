Heather Watson to face fellow Briton Johanna Konta in Indian Wells second round
Heather Watson defeated Nicole Gibbs 4-6 6-2 6-2 to set up an all British second-round clash with Johanna Konta at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. It will be a first meeting on the WTA Tour between Britain's two leading women, whose only previous contest was at a second-tier tournament in Barnstaple in 2013 when Watson retired after losing the first four games.
