Heather Watson goes down in titanic tussle in Acapulco

Heather Watson turned in a valiant display but bowed out of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco after a three-set defeat to Kristina Mladenovic. Watson lost the epic match on her 18th double fault as the second-seeded Mladenovic secured a 7-6 6-7 7-5 victory in three hours and 32 minutes.

