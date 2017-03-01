Heather Watson goes down in titanic tussle in Acapulco
Heather Watson turned in a valiant display but bowed out of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco after a three-set defeat to Kristina Mladenovic. Watson lost the epic match on her 18th double fault as the second-seeded Mladenovic secured a 7-6 6-7 7-5 victory in three hours and 32 minutes.
