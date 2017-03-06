Hazard and Costa on target as Chelsea...

Hazard and Costa on target as Chelsea open up 10-point lead

Eden Hazard and Diego Costa struck in each half as Chelsea sank West Ham 2-1 to re-establish their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Hazard rounded off a lightning counter-attack to tuck in the opener after 25 minutes, and Costa grabbed his 17th goal of the season from a corner five minutes into the second half.

