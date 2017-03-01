Harry Kane adds to goal tally as Tottenham hold off Everton
Harry Kane won his top-scorer tussle with Romelu Lukaku by bagging a brace as Tottenham held on for a 3-2 victory over Everton. Kane and Lukaku began the day tied at the top of the Premier League goal-charts, and the pair took centre stage again as Kane's double put Spurs two up before Lukaku's late strike sparked hopes of a comeback.
