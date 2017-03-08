Hales and Root register tons as England thump Windies to seal series whitewash
Alex Hales and Joe Root's centuries helped England complete a historic 3-0 one-day international whitewash with a 186-run trouncing of West Indies at the Kensington Oval. Hales' comeback hundred, after breaking his hand in India, and Root's first in this format for more than a year underpinned England's 328 all out with a second-wicket stand of 192.
