Greg Rutherford felt - sick' after ex...

Greg Rutherford felt - sick' after ex-manager cheated him out of thousands

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Ledbury Reporter

Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford said he was left "feeling sick" after finding out his former manager had cheated him out of tens of thousands of pounds to fuel a gambling addiction. Gaby Stone, 34, who was sole director and company secretary of GSE Management, took more than A 48,000 from the star between October 2014 and March 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aguero continues red-hot form to lift Mancheste... 1 hr City Phart 1
News Peshawar Zalmi claim Pakistan Super League titl... 1 hr Leagu Phart 1
News England chasing 226 for series-clinching win 1 hr Series Phart 1
News Out of power, Democrats hope to harness Trump r... 5 hr MaybePhaart 12
News Harry Kane adds to goal tally as Tottenham hold... 8 hr Harry Phart 1
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... 8 hr Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... 8 hr Drag Phart 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,138 • Total comments across all topics: 279,362,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC