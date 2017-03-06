Greg Rutherford felt - sick' after ex-manager cheated him out of thousands
Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford said he was left "feeling sick" after finding out his former manager had cheated him out of tens of thousands of pounds to fuel a gambling addiction. Gaby Stone, 34, who was sole director and company secretary of GSE Management, took more than A 48,000 from the star between October 2014 and March 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aguero continues red-hot form to lift Mancheste...
|1 hr
|City Phart
|1
|Peshawar Zalmi claim Pakistan Super League titl...
|1 hr
|Leagu Phart
|1
|England chasing 226 for series-clinching win
|1 hr
|Series Phart
|1
|Out of power, Democrats hope to harness Trump r...
|5 hr
|MaybePhaart
|12
|Harry Kane adds to goal tally as Tottenham hold...
|8 hr
|Harry Phart
|1
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|8 hr
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|8 hr
|Drag Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC