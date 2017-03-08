Great Britain heading to Constanta fo...

Great Britain heading to Constanta for Fed Cup tie against Romania

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ilkley Gazette

Great Britain's Fed Cup team will head to the Black Sea city of Constanta to take on Romania in next month's World Group II play-off. The home city of Romanian number one Simona Halep will host the tie on outdoor clay at the Tenis Club IDU on April 22-23.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) 1 hr RatePharttz 16
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite 1 hr WonderingPharttz 103
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr BigPharts 32,777
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... 7 hr Onus Pharter 2
News Bournemouth - extremely disappointed' after Tyr... 10 hr FivePhartz 1
News Craig Gordon signs new three-year contract with... 10 hr ThreePhartz 1
Mercurical Victory VI TF Soccer Cleats www nike... 10 hr MicroPhartz 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,349 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC