Godoy's early goal lifts Earthquakes over Impact 1-0
Anibal Godoy scored early and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Montreal Impact 1-0 on Saturday night in a Major League Soccer opener. Chris Wondolowski assisted on the goal, and had a header from the center of the box sail over crossbar in the second minute.
