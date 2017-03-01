Godoy's early goal lifts Earthquakes ...

Godoy's early goal lifts Earthquakes over Impact 1-0

5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Anibal Godoy scored early and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Montreal Impact 1-0 on Saturday night in a Major League Soccer opener. Chris Wondolowski assisted on the goal, and had a header from the center of the box sail over crossbar in the second minute.

