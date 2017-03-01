Gobert's reviewed tip-in lifts Jazz p...

Gobert's reviewed tip-in lifts Jazz past Kings in overtime

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Utah center Rudy Gobert wasn't sure his buzzer-beating tip-in off George Hill's miss at the end of overtime would be upheld, even as he watched replays of it on the giant scoreboard at Golden 1 Center. "I knew it wasn't a goaltend because it was an airball," Hill said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 14 hr Pressing Phart 32,768
News Bruce Lebitz's healthy approach to Easton-Phill... (Apr '09) 15 hr Believe Phart 5
News Ibrahimovic misses from spot as 10-man Bournemo... 17 hr MissesPhartez 1
News Sexual Assault Victims To Speak Out At 'U' Rally 19 hr HelpPharts 6
News Streaker Runs Across Ice in Curling Match (Feb '06) 20 hr SeePhartx 26
News Sadio Mane stresses need for consistency as Liv... Sun Liver Phart 1
News Marko Arnautovic scores twice for Stoke as Midd... Sun Bottom Phart 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,778 • Total comments across all topics: 279,352,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC