Ginobili, Lee lead Spurs by Kings in Leonard's absence
Manu Ginobili had 19 points, David Lee added 18 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied without Kawhi Leonard to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-104 on Wednesday night. San Antonio won its ninth straight and extended its league record for 50-win seasons to 18 straight, the longest in league history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|18 hr
|WhatPhartt
|4
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|23 hr
|YouPharts
|7
|Hazard and Costa on target as Chelsea open up 1...
|Wed
|OpenPhartx
|1
|'A real player's player' (May '10)
|Wed
|AfPhartx
|9
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|Wed
|MorePhartx
|2
|Hunter Caps Season with Third Player of the Wee...
|Tue
|PlayerPhartz
|2
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Tue
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC