Ginobili, Lee lead Spurs by Kings in ...

Ginobili, Lee lead Spurs by Kings in Leonard's absence

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Manu Ginobili had 19 points, David Lee added 18 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied without Kawhi Leonard to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-104 on Wednesday night. San Antonio won its ninth straight and extended its league record for 50-win seasons to 18 straight, the longest in league history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... 18 hr WhatPhartt 4
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... 23 hr YouPharts 7
News Hazard and Costa on target as Chelsea open up 1... Wed OpenPhartx 1
News 'A real player's player' (May '10) Wed AfPhartx 9
News Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ... Wed MorePhartx 2
News Hunter Caps Season with Third Player of the Wee... Tue PlayerPhartz 2
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Tue TeamPhartz 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,547 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC