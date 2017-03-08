Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can on t...

Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can on target as Liverpool rally to beat Burnley

3 hrs ago Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

Liverpool strengthened their hold on fourth place in the Premier League by coming from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 at Anfield. Ashley Barnes gave the visitors a great start with a seventh-minute goal and Liverpool scarcely deserved the equaliser scored by Georginio Wijnaldum in the final act of the first half.

