Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can on target as Liverpool rally to beat Burnley
Liverpool strengthened their hold on fourth place in the Premier League by coming from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 at Anfield. Ashley Barnes gave the visitors a great start with a seventh-minute goal and Liverpool scarcely deserved the equaliser scored by Georginio Wijnaldum in the final act of the first half.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|AndyPhartss
|32,779
|Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni...
|17 hr
|TerrificPhartt
|2
|WOW!!! Upset is one of the biggest in college h... (Sep '07)
|22 hr
|HistoryPhartss
|14
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|22 hr
|StagePhartss
|8
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Sat
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 10
|RatePharttz
|16
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|Mar 10
|WonderingPharttz
|103
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC