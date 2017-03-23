Gareth Southgate pondering - best scenario' over England captaincy
Gareth Southgate is giving himself time to find the "best scenario" when it comes to the England captaincy, having told Wayne Rooney the position is no longer his by right. This is yet another period of transition for the Three Lions after 57-cap former defender Southgate was handed the manager's job following a promising four-match interim reign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StorySpike Lee calls lack of suitors for Co...
|47 min
|Spiked Fish
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|YeahPhart
|32,814
|Republic players James McClean and Shane Duffy ...
|23 hr
|Republic Phart
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|23 hr
|Players Phart
|1
|Bastian Schweinsteiger joins MLS side Chicago Fire
|23 hr
|Joins Phart
|1
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|Wed
|WasPhart
|206
|Chicago should decriminalize fare evasion
|Wed
|ShouldPharrt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC