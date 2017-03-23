Gareth Southgate pondering - best sce...

Gareth Southgate pondering - best scenario' over England captaincy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Droitwich Advertiser

Gareth Southgate is giving himself time to find the "best scenario" when it comes to the England captaincy, having told Wayne Rooney the position is no longer his by right. This is yet another period of transition for the Three Lions after 57-cap former defender Southgate was handed the manager's job following a promising four-match interim reign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StorySpike Lee calls lack of suitors for Co... 47 min Spiked Fish 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 9 hr YeahPhart 32,814
News Republic players James McClean and Shane Duffy ... 23 hr Republic Phart 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... 23 hr Players Phart 1
News Bastian Schweinsteiger joins MLS side Chicago Fire 23 hr Joins Phart 1
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Wed WasPhart 206
News Chicago should decriminalize fare evasion Wed ShouldPharrt 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,962 • Total comments across all topics: 279,778,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC