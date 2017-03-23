Gareth Southgate keeps England door open for Manchester United's Wayne Rooney
Gareth Southgate insists Wayne Rooney's England career is not over and has been puzzled by suggestions to the contrary. This has been a chastening year for the 31-year-old forward as restricted playing time has led onlookers to not only query his role for the Three Lions and Manchester United but his future at the top level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee grandmother accused of murdering preg...
|4 hr
|GrandPhart
|2
|Buzzer-beating shot lifts Florida over Wisconsi...
|8 hr
|BuzzerPhartss
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|AllPhartx
|32,818
|Top StorySpike Lee calls lack of suitors for Co...
|Fri
|MadePhaarts
|6
|Republic players James McClean and Shane Duffy ...
|Mar 23
|Republic Phart
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Bastian Schweinsteiger joins MLS side Chicago Fire
|Mar 23
|Joins Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC