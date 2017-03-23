Gareth Southgate keeps England door o...

Gareth Southgate keeps England door open for Manchester United's Wayne Rooney

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Wharfedale Observer

Gareth Southgate insists Wayne Rooney's England career is not over and has been puzzled by suggestions to the contrary. This has been a chastening year for the 31-year-old forward as restricted playing time has led onlookers to not only query his role for the Three Lions and Manchester United but his future at the top level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tennessee grandmother accused of murdering preg... 4 hr GrandPhart 2
News Buzzer-beating shot lifts Florida over Wisconsi... 8 hr BuzzerPhartss 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Fri AllPhartx 32,818
News Top StorySpike Lee calls lack of suitors for Co... Fri MadePhaarts 6
News Republic players James McClean and Shane Duffy ... Mar 23 Republic Phart 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar 23 Players Phart 1
News Bastian Schweinsteiger joins MLS side Chicago Fire Mar 23 Joins Phart 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,917 • Total comments across all topics: 279,824,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC